Vacation Rental Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO, Expedia, Booking.com, FlipKey, HouseTrip

Vacation rental market was estimated to be $75bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over next ten years. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vacation rental market was estimated to be $75bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over next ten years.

Key Trends

The vacation rental market has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most notable is the rise of the sharing economy, which has led to a significant increase in the number of people using vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway. This has in turn created a more competitive market, with vacation rental companies offering a wider range of services and amenities to guests.

Another key trend is the increasing use of technology by vacation rental companies.

Key Drivers

The vacation rental market has exploded in recent years due in large part to the sharing economy. The rise of platforms like Airbnb and HomeAway have made it easier than ever for people to list their properties and find renters. At the same time, these platforms have made it easier for travelers to find vacation rentals that fit their budget and preferences.

The vacation rental market is also being driven by a desire for more unique and authentic travel experiences.

Market Segments

By Accommodation Type

Home

Apartments

By Booking Mode

Online

Offline

By Region

Key Players

Airbnb

HomeAway

VRBO

Expedia

Booking.com

FlipKey

HouseTrip

Onefinestay

