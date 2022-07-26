Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2030

Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The high prevalence of sepsis, the introduction of technologically advanced diagnostic systems, and increasing government initiatives are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Sepsis is a bloodstream disease that occurs as a result of a response to pathogenic microorganisms present in the blood. Patients suffering from this disease experience severe inflammation, which leads to prolonged hospitalization.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on product, technology, pathogen, testing type, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits & Reagents

The blood culture media product segment dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of more than 45.5% of the total revenue.

Based on products, the global market has been segmented into instruments, blood culture media, and assay kits & reagents.

In a study conducted on Patients with sepsis in Thailand, it was observed that a PCR-based system, Septifast assay, delivered superior diagnostic performance in comparison to blood culture.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Immunoassays and Flow Cytometry

The microbiology technology segment dominated the global market and accounted for the largest share of more than 48.5% of the overall revenue. This can be attributed to the fact that microbiology technology allows accurate detection and identification of microorganisms for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and flow cytometry . The molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

. The molecular diagnostics segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic technology due to its several advantages, such as high sensitivity, accuracy, and less turnaround time, over other technologies is anticipated to drive the segment.

Based on the Pathogen Insights, the market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis and Others

The bacterial sepsis segment held the largest revenue share of 79.5% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the rise in cases of bacterial sepsis, the higher occurrence of hospital-transmitted infections, and the rising number of surgical procedures conducted.

The fungal sepsis segment, although having less revenue share, is expected to maintain a significant CAGR over the forecast period. One of the major drivers of the pathogen segment is the increasing availability and the introduction of a new and wide range of sepsis diagnosis devices for pathogen detection.

Based on the Testing Type Insights, the market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and POC Testing

The laboratory testing type segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of more than 85.00%. This is mainly due to the fact that lab testing has greater accuracy in comparison to POC testing while diagnosing sepsis.

Clinical laboratory testingprovides an in-depth analysis of the pathogen and its drug resistance profile. In addition, routine testing of lactate levels, which are nonspecific, however, a useful marker of sepsis, is effectively performed in laboratory settings.

The laboratory testing type segment is projected to expand further at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rapid diagnosis with higher accuracy.

Sepsis Diagnostics Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players operating in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers and partnerships, for the development of novel diagnostic solutions. In October 2021, Prenosis Inc. extended its existing deal with Roche Diagnostics to increase the speed of clinical diagnosis of sepsis. Prenosis Inc. is a precision diagnostics firm that applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve clinical diagnosis.

Some of the prominent players in the global sepsis diagnostics market include:

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) Cepheid Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Luminex Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Amara Health Analytics

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Cerner Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

Mckesson Corp.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Order a free sample PDF of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.