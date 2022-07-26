Aluminum Castings Market picture with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029)

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global aluminum casting market, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for aluminum casting based on end-use (transportation, industrial, building & construction, and others), process (die casting (pressure die casting, and others), permanent mold casting, and others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Proliferating two-wheeler demand across developing nations will drive demand for aluminum casting of components. Countries like Indonesia, India, and China are investing heavily in increasing product quality standards for automotive and industrial manufacturing. Stringent statutory laws that warrant an increase in fuel efficiency and an equal decrease in carbon footprint of industries contributes to the demand for aluminum components. The global aluminum casting market paints a remunerative picture with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Automotive trends such as development of light weight electric vehicles acts as a central driver of growth through 2029. Product properties such as dimensional stability and high-temperature resistance position aluminum casting of components as an ideal alternative for many end-use industries.

High Performance Applications to Widen Growth Prospects:

Increasing disposable income of millennial consumers creates demand for sports utility vehicles such as motorcycles in developed countries of North America and Europe. High performance two-wheelers rely on lightweight alloys such as aluminum to provide strength and dimensional stability under high-pressure situations. Similar adoption trends in various consumer products is accelerating the demand for aluminum casting processes. Another growth driver is advancements in material science which helps aluminum manufacturers penetrate into untapped markets. Innovations in permanent mold casting will pave way for mass-adoption of aluminum casting in large-scale industrial end uses.

Aluminum Castings Market Segmentations:

Process:

Die casting

Pressure die casting

Permanent mold casting

Others

End User:

Transportation

Industrial

Building & construction

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

