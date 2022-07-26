Folded Tissues Market to expand at a CAGR of ~3% over the forecast period (2020-2030)

The folded tissues market has been witnessing a moderate growth rate over the past 5 years on the back of price pressure, heightened competition, trending premiumisation of brands & private labels across the regions. The overall sales of folded tissues was pegged at more than US$ ~45.1 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow 1.4x times over the forecast period (2020-2030). The novel coronavirus pandemic has created a huge supply-demand gap of folded tissues due to heightening demand for health and hygiene products coupled with complete lockdown in potential coronavirus hotspots.

Furthermore, increasing number of household buyers and per capita consumption of folded tissues has presented market entry opportunities to several domestic players. These players are now offering cost effective products to attract potential consumers. Based on the aforementioned factors, the global folded tissues market is projected to play a pivotal role for new revenue streams and amplified profit margins across the value chain.

Competitive Landscape:

The global folded tissues market includes some of the key industry giants, but tier 2 and other players have also maintained their customer base and operating margins at regional and domestic levels. Tier 1 players, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag, and Procter & Gamble Co. cater to around two-fifths of the total demand in worldwide folded tissues industry. Currently, industry frontrunners and niche players are focusing on obviating some of the key challenges such as fierce competition, collaboration with local players, and supply chain disruptions to retain market hegemony and gain organic growth rate in coming years.

Folded Tissues Market Segmentations:

By Fold : Folded Tissues with V-Fold Folded Tissues with M-Fold Folded Tissues with Z-Fold Folded Tissues with C-Fold

By Pricing Range : Economic Premium Ultra-Premium

By Application : Facial Tissue Wet Tissues Wrapping Tissue Toilet Paper Pocket Tissue Paper Towel Others

By End Use : At Home Away From Home

By Distribution Channel : Direct Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Grocery Stores Wholesalers/Distributors Discounters & Dollar Stores Online Sales Other Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



