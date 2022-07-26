Worldwide Demand For Genetic Testing Services Is Expected To Expand At A Robust CAGR Of 7.6% By 2025| Fact.MR Forecasts

Genetic Testing Services Market Analysis By Test types (Prenatal Testing, New Born Screening, Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing), By Service providers (Hospital-based Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Clinics) & Regional Forecast 2020-2025

Genetic Testing Services Market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The global market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 64.1 Billion by the end of 2025.

Prominent Key players of the Genetic Testing Services market survey report:

  • CENTOGENE AG
  • Illumina, Inc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Ambry Genetics
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Global Genetic Testing Services Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the global genetic testing services market with detailed segmentation on the basis of test types, service providers, applications and key regions.

  • By Test types :

    • Prenatal Testing
    • New Born Screening
    • Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
    • Pharmacogenomic Testing
    • Others

  • By Service providers :

    • Hospital-based Laboratories
    • Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Others

  • By Applications :

    • Oncology
    • Infectious Diseases
    • Autoimmune Diseases
    • Others

  • By Key Regions :

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Genetic Testing Services Market report provide to the readers?

  • Genetic Testing Services fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Genetic Testing Services player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Genetic Testing Services in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Genetic Testing Services.

The report covers following Genetic Testing Services Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Genetic Testing Services market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Genetic Testing Services
  • Latest industry Analysis on Genetic Testing Services Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Genetic Testing Services Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Genetic Testing Services demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Genetic Testing Services major players
  • Genetic Testing Services Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Genetic Testing Services demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Genetic Testing Services Market report include:

  • How the market for Genetic Testing Services has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Genetic Testing Services on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Genetic Testing Services?
  • Why the consumption of Genetic Testing Services highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

