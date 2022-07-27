Textile Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Arvind Limited, Dorothy Perkins, Aigle, Admiral Sportwear, TJX Industries

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Textile Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Textile Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The textile industry is a rapidly evolving sector that is constantly innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers. The textile industry is a global industry, with China, India, and the United States being the largest producers of textiles. Textile technology is constantly evolving to meet the demands of the textile industry and the needs of consumers.

Key Trends and Drivers

Here are some of the key trends that are currently shaping the textile market:

Sustainable fabrics: Consumers are becoming more conscious about the impact their purchases have on the environment. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton and bamboo.

Technical fabrics: Technical fabrics are becoming increasingly popular for their performance-enhancing properties. These fabrics are often used in sportswear and outdoor clothing for their breathability, moisture-wicking and UV protection properties.

Natural dyes: Consumers are also becoming more interested in natural dyes as an alternative to synthetic dyes. Natural dyes are derived from plant, animal or mineral sources and are considered to be more environmentally friendly.

Smart textiles: Smart textiles are a relatively new development in the textile industry. These fabrics are embedded with technology that allows them to perform various functions, such as monitoring vital signs or providing heating or cooling.

3D printing: 3D printing is another emerging technology that is starting to be used in the textile industry. This technology allows for intricate designs and patterns to be printed onto fabric, giving designers more creative freedom.

Market Segments

By Raw-Material

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

By Product

Natural fibers

Polyesters

Nylon

By Application

Household

Technical

Fashion & Clothing

By Region

North America

Key Players

Arvind Limited

Dorothy Perkins

Aigle

Admiral Sportwear

TJX Industries

Shenzhou International Group Holdings

Zalando SE

Toray Industries

