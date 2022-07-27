Botanical Extracts Market Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast To 2031 | Key-Players: Ransom Naturals Limited, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Botanical Extracts Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Botanical Extracts Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Botanical extracts are concentrated forms of plant-based chemicals that can be found in various products, including foods, beverages, and supplements. These extracts can be made from any part of the plant, including the leaves, flowers, roots, and fruits. They are typically made by extracting the desired compound from the plant using a solvent, such as water or alcohol. The resulting solution is then evaporated to remove the solvent, leaving behind a concentrated extract.

Key Trends

Botanical Extracts technology is trending towards more natural and plant-based ingredients. This is in response to consumer demand for products that are perceived as being more natural and healthier.

Additionally, there is a trend towards using botanical extracts as functional ingredients, rather than just for flavor or fragrance. This is because many botanical extracts have been shown to have health benefits, such as being anti-inflammatory or antioxidant.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the botanical extracts market are the increasing demand for natural ingredients in the food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries, and the growing awareness of the health benefits of botanical extracts.

The demand for botanical extracts in the food & beverage industry is driven by the increasing demand for natural and healthy ingredients, and the growing trend of fortifying food & beverage products with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

The demand for botanical extracts in the cosmetics & personal care industry is driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of natural ingredients, and the growing trend of using botanical extracts as active ingredients in skincare, hair care, and makeup products.

The demand for botanical extracts in the health & wellness industry is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of botanical extracts, and the growing trend of using botanical extracts as dietary supplements and functional foods.

Market Segments

The botanical extracts market is segmented by source, application, and region. By source, the market is classified into spices, herbs, flowers, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into food, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global botanical extracts market includes players such as Ransom Naturals Limited, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Synthite Industries Limited, Martin Bauer Group, Prinova Group LLC, Synergy Flavors Inc., Kalsec Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Haldin Natural, Döhler GmbH, and others.

