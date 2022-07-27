Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to reach 43.7 billion by 2031 | GE Healthcare (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Hologic Inc. (US)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The global cancer diagnostics market size was USD 18.2 billion in 2021 and it is estimated to reach USD 43.7 billion by 2031, growing at a rate of 9.2% from 2022-2031.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cancer Diagnostics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10252/

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the growth of the market is the growth in the number of private diagnostic centers. The number of private diagnostic centers is increasing across the world as there is a rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and a growing burden on public hospitals owing to the limited number of imaging modalities at their disposal.

Market Segments

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Technology

IVD Testing

By Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

By End User

Hospitals

By Region

North America The U.S.



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10252

Key Players

GE Healthcare (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc.(US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Danaher Corporation (US)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700