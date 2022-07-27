Food & Grocery Retail Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Global Food & Grocery Retail Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Food & Grocery Retail Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The food and grocery retail market encompasses both packaged and unpackaged food goods, as well as beverages (including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage retail sales), tobacco, and household supplies. Global Food & Beverages market is expected to reach $14 trillion by 2031 with Food & Beverages sector accounting for almost 40% of the market.

Key Trends

One of the most notable trends has been the rise of e-commerce and online grocery shopping. This has been driven by the growth of technology and the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets.

Another key trend has been the rise of discount supermarkets, such as Aldi and Lidl. These supermarkets have been able to undercut the prices of traditional supermarkets. This has been a major factor in the decline of the traditional supermarket model.

There has also been a trend towards healthy eating and organic food. This has been driven by concerns about the health effects of processed food and the environmental impact of intensive farming. This has led to a growth in the sales of healthy food and organic produce.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of food and grocery retail market are :

Share of private brands is continuously increasing and is one of the key drivers of the market. This trend has been accelerated by pandemic.

Online shopping is increasing whereas brick and mortar stores are losing market share. This is a long term trend and pandemic has resulted in moving more of the market online.

Trends towards more healthy, organic, and locally grown food options due to consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle as well as to support local economy,

Technology is playing more and more important role within Retail with advent of artificial intelligence and IOT technologies.

Market Segments

By Product

Fresh Food

Frozen Food

Beverages

Cleaning & Household

Others

By Distribution

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores & Clubs

Online

Key Players

Walmart

Costco

Amazon

Target

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons Companies

Safeway

