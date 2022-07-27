LED Lighting Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “ LED Lighting Market is expected to reach $134 bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

LED lighting is a type of lighting that uses light–emitting diodes (LEDs) as the source of light. LEDs are semiconductor devices that convert electrical energy into visible light. LED lighting is more energy–efficient and has a longer lifespan than traditional lighting such as incandescent and fluorescent lighting.

There are a few different types of LED lighting:

Standard LED bulbs – These are the most common type of LED bulbs and can be used in a variety of applications, including general lighting, task lighting, and accent lighting.

Flood lights – Flood lights are a type of LED light that is designed to provide a wide, even beam of light. They are often used for outdoor lighting, such as security lighting or landscape lighting.

High–intensity discharge (HID) LED lights – HID LED lights are a type of LED light that is very bright and is typically used in industrial and commercial applications, such as warehouse lighting or street lighting.

Light–emitting diode (LED) lamps – LED lamps are a type of LED light that is designed to mimic the light output of traditional incandescent bulbs.

Key Companies:

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Dialight

Hubbell

Panasonic Corporation

Siteco GmbH

MIC Electronics Ltd.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of smart city projects around the world is driving up demand for smart lighting solutions for highway and roadway applications. Governments in a number of nations, including India, Italy, Germany, and China, are focused on strategic partnerships to construct smart cities, thereby increasing market representation.

The increased emphasis on environmental protection has a considerable impact on the lighting sector. Energy conservation has become one of the most prioritized implementation initiatives throughout the years, and LED lighting adoption contributes greatly to energy conservation.

Market Segments:

By Product:

Lamps

Luminaries

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Distributors

Retailers

