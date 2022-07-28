Door and Window Automation Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Demand and Future Analysis to 2031 | Johnson Controls, United Technologies, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Rittal

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Door and Window Automation Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Door and window automation technology helps to automatically open and close doors and windows. This can be done using sensors that detect when someone is approaching or leaving a room, or using timers that open and close doors and windows at specific times. This technology can help to improve the energy efficiency of a building, as well as the security and comfort of its occupants.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in door and window automation market technology. One of the most important is the trend toward more energy-efficient products. This is driven by both government regulations and consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly products. As a result, manufacturers are introducing products that use less energy, or that can be powered by renewable energy sources.

Key Drivers
  • There are several key drivers of the door and window automation market.
  • Increasing demand for security and safety: With the increase in crime, homeowners and businesses are looking for ways to secure their property. Door and window automation provides an extra layer of security by automatically locking doors and windows when they are not in use.
  • Increasing demand for energy efficiency: Automated doors and windows can help to regulate the temperature inside a building, which can lead to significant energy savings.
Market Segments

By Component

  • Motors & Actuators
  • Sensors & Detectors
  • Access Control Systems
  • Switches
  • Control Panels

 By End User

  • Residential Buildings
  • Education Buildings
  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Hotels & Restaurants
Key Players
  • Johnson Controls
  • United Technologies
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • dormakaba
  • Rittal
  • Kingspan
  • Gilgen Door Systems
  • Boon Edam
  • Dortech
  • Rytec

Reasons to buy Door and Window Automation Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

