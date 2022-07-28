Car Care Products Market Growth Drivers, Vendor Landscape and Raw Material Outlook By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Car Care Products Industry Overview

The global car care products market size is expected to reach USD 14.48 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing awareness among customers regarding the maintenance of cars to increase their life is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Car Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global car care products market based on product, packaging volume, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Car Cleaning Products, Car Polish, Car Wax, Glass Cleaning Products, Interior Care Products, Wheel & Tire Care Products, and Others.

Car cleaning products led the market and accounted for above 31.0% share of the global revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the wide usage of shampoo and detergent for the cleaning of the exterior metal surface of the cars.

The car wax segment is expected to be driven by its wide usage for the protection of the exterior surface of the vehicle from stains & smudges. They are specially formulated to fill minor scratches and add shine to the vehicle.

Interior care products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period on account of the rising awareness among vehicle owners regarding the maintenance of interiors.

The development of specialty wax and polishes for luxury cars is expected to augment the demand for car care products over the forecast period.

Based on the Packaging Volume Insights, the market is segmented into Less than 250 ml, 251 – 500 ml, 501 – 999 ml, 1000 – 5000 ml, and More than 5000 ml.

The 501 – 999 ml packaging volume segment held the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 owing to its suitability for individuals and commercial use.

The 251 – 500 ml packaging volume segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Retail (B2C) and Professional (B2B).

The retail (B2C) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. The growing demand for car care products from individual vehicle owners, coupled with the wide availability of products in commercial markets, is likely to support the segment growth in the projected period.

The growing trend of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) applications for car maintenance among individual owners is expected to support product sales through the retail market.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into E-commerce, Retail Chains and Care Detailing Stores.

Retail chains accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. The growing prevalence of organized retail chains across the globe is expected to support the distribution of car care products.

The e-commerce segment emerged as the second-largest segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Car Care Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The players face intense competition from each other as well as from regional players with strong distribution networks and know-how about suppliers and regulations. The manufacturers of car care products also supply to garages and workshops, which, in turn, intensifies the competition.

Some prominent players in the Global Car Care Products market include:

3M

Sonax GmbH

Tetrosyl Ltd.

Chemical Guys

Armor All

Adolf Wurth Group

MAFRA S.p.A.

Cartec B.V.

Turtle Wax, Inc.

Liqui Moly GmbH

Autoglym

Mothers

Adam’s Polishes

Griot’s Garage

Jopasu India Pvt. Ltd.

