Door and Window Automation Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Door and Window Automation Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Door and window automation technology helps to automatically open and close doors and windows. This can be done using sensors that detect when someone is approaching or leaving a room, or using timers that open and close doors and windows at specific times. This technology can help to improve the energy efficiency of a building, as well as the security and comfort of its occupants.

Key Players

Johnson Controls

United Technologies

ASSA ABLOY

dormakaba

Rittal

Kingspan

Gilgen Door Systems

Boon Edam

Dortech

Key Trends

There are several key trends in door and window automation market technology. One of the most important is the trend toward more energy-efficient products. This is driven by both government regulations and consumer demand for more environmentally-friendly products. As a result, manufacturers are introducing products that use less energy, or that can be powered by renewable energy sources.

Another key trend is the move toward more user-friendly products. This is driven by the need for products that are easy to install and use. manufacturers are introducing products that are easier to install and that offer more user-friendly features.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the door and window automation market.

Increasing demand for security and safety: With the increase in crime, homeowners and businesses are looking for ways to secure their property. Door and window automation provides an extra layer of security by automatically locking doors and windows when they are not in use.

Increasing demand for energy efficiency: Automated doors and windows can help to regulate the temperature inside a building, which can lead to significant energy savings.

Increasing adoption of smart home technology: Homeowners are increasingly installing smart home systems that allow them to control all of their home’s systems from a single device. Door and window automation is often a part of these smart home systems.

Market Segments

By Component

Motors & Actuators

Sensors & Detectors

Access Control Systems

Switches

Control Panels

By End User

Residential Buildings

Education Buildings

Healthcare Facilities

Hotels & Restaurants

Entertainment Centers

Industrial Units

Public Transit Systems

Airports

