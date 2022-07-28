Geriatric Medicines Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of geriatric medicines to surpass US$ 1.5 Bn by registering a healthy of CAGR of 6.2% in the assessment period 2021-2031. Increase in geriatric population along with the geriatric population suffering from chronic illnesses has spurred the demand for geriatric medicines.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of geriatric medicines exceeded US$ 768 Mn by the end of the aforementioned period. Although COVID-19 affected all industries, it has also laid emphasis on the healthcare of the elderly in order to boost their immune systems. Consequently, numerous clinical trials have been initiated, and are still underway, to develop potential orally consumable drugs.

Besides discovering a potential cure for COVID-19, manufacturers of geriatric medicines are also reliant on the global initiative to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases. According to W.H.O, nearly 18 million people succumb to cardiovascular ailments every year, with more than 700 million being untreated for hypertension. This is prompting pharmaceutical companies to augment their R&D skills to make room for renewed clinical trials.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4746

Geriatric Medicines – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Geriatric Medicines evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Geriatric Medicines are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Geriatric Medicines, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Geriatric Medicines, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the geriatric medicines industry include AstraZeneca, Merck & Co, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

In August 2021, Pfizer announced that it will acquire Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical stage immune oncology company. The acquisition will work towards improvising the treatments of cancer. According to Pfizer, the deal is likely to be worth US$ 2.26 billion.

In October 2021, Merck & Co. Inc. published preliminary results of the clinical trials for its Molnupiravir anti-COVID-19 drug. As per the findings, patients administered with this anti-viral halved chances of hospitalization amongst patients exhibiting mild or moderate symptoms. Those administered with this drug showed 100% recovery

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4746

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Asthma Treatment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing .

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing . Geriatric Medicines demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asthma Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Geriatric Medicines will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asthma Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Geriatric Medicines will grow through 2031. Geriatric Medicines historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Geriatric Medicines consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Geriatric Medicines Segmentations:

Key Segments Covered

Therapeutic Category Analgesic Geriatric Medicines Anti-Hypertensive Geriatric Medicines Statin Geriatric Medicines Anti-Diabetic Geriatric Medicines Proton Pump Inhibitor Geriatric Medicines Anticoagulant Geriatric Medicines Anti-Psychotic Geriatric Medicines Anti-Depressant Geriatric Medicines

Condition Geriatric Medicines for Cardiovascular Ailments Geriatric Medicines for Arthritis Geriatric Medicines for Diabetes Geriatric Medicines for Neurological Disorders Geriatric Medicines for Cancer Geriatric Medicines for Osteoporosis Geriatric Medicines for Respiratory Disorders Geriatric Medicines for Other Conditions

Distribution Channel Geriatric Medicines Sales via Hospital Pharmacies Geriatric Medicines Sales via Retail Pharmacies Geriatric Medicines Sales via Online Pharmacies



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4746

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com