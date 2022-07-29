Worldwide Demand For Autologous Fat Grafting Has Projected To Expand At A Healthy CAGR Of Close To 10% During 2021 to 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Autologous Fat Grafting Market Analysis By Product (Integrated Fat Transfer Systems, Aspiration and Harvesting Systems, Liposuction Systems, Fat Processing Systems, De-epithelialization Devices), By Application & Region – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global autologous fat grafting market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 10% from 2021 to 2031. By application, breast augmentation holds the highest market share of over 45%.

Prominent Key players of the Autologous Fat Grafting market survey report:

  • AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)
  • Sisram Medical, Ltd (Alma Lasers)
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.)
  • Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
  • Black Tie Medical Inc. (Tulip Medical Inc.)
  • Ranfac Corp.
  • HK Surgical Inc.
  • MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC
  • Innovia Medical Inc.
  • Human Med AG.
  • Sterimedix Ltd
  • Proteal Bioregenerative Solutions
  • Medikan International Inc.

Key Segments of Market
PRODUCT
  • Integrated Fat Transfer Systems
  • Aspiration and Harvesting Systems
  • Liposuction Systems
  • Fat Processing Systems
  • De-epithelialization Devices
  • Accessories
    • Fat Injection Cannulas
    • Fat Harvesting Cannulas
    • LuerLok Infiltrator Cannulas
    • Cannula Connectors & Single Use Fat Transfer
    • Tubing Sets
APPLICATION
  • Autologous Fat Grafting for Breast Augmentation
  • Autologous Fat Grafting for Buttock Augmentation
  • Facial Fat Grafting
  • Autologous Fat Grafting for Hand Rejuvenation
  • Others
END USER
  • Autologous Fat Grafting at Hospitals
  • Autologous Fat Grafting at On-site Clinics
  • Autologous Fat Grafting at Plastic Surgery Centers
REGION
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

Full Access of this Report Is Available at:

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

