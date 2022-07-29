Power SCADA Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Power SCADA is a monitoring and control system for electric power distribution networks. It is used to monitor and control the flow of electricity from the power generation source to the end user. Power SCADA systems are used to manage the distribution of power from the power plant to the substations and from the substations to the end user. The system is designed to provide real-time information on the status of the power network, and to allow the operators to control the flow of electricity through the network.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Power SCADA technology:

1. The move towards open standards: This is a trend that is being driven by the need for interoperability between different systems and devices. Open standards allow different systems to communicate with each other and share data more easily.

2. The use of web-based technologies: Web-based technologies such as HTML5 and CSS3 are becoming more widely used in Power SCADA systems. This is because they offer a more user-friendly interface and allow for more flexibility in terms of design and functionality.

3. The increasing use of mobile technologies: Mobile technologies such as smartphones and tablets are being used more and more to access Power SCADA systems. This is because they offer a convenient way to view data and control systems remotely.

Key Market Segments

The power scada market report is bifurcated on the basis of architecture, component, end-user, and region. On the basis of architecture, it is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on component, it is analyzed across master terminal unit, remote terminal unit, human machine interface, and others. By end-user, it is spread across oil & gas, chemicals, transportation, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The power scada market report includes players such as ABB, Siemens, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, PSI AG, and Motorola Solutions.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Power SCADA market are the need for real-time monitoring and control of the power grid, the need to improve grid efficiency and reliability, and the need to reduce operational costs.

The power grid is a critical infrastructure that must be monitored and controlled in real-time to ensure its stability and reliability. Power SCADA systems allow utilities to do this by providing a centralized platform for monitoring and controlling the grid.

