Arya college has organized Faculty Development Program for enhancing employability

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jul-30 — Arya college of Engineering and IT is organizing Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Delegates Workshop and Faculty Development Program on Enhancing Employability on 15th February, 2018 at Arya 1st Old Campus.

The college faculty members are required to build their skills within the focus areas of corporate social responsibility. This program provides a proper training of academics and industry for various departments so that students can achieve great degree of expertise and professionalism. Also, they can conduct various classes effectively for enhancing the employability of the students. A special lecture has been given that also motivated the faculty members with maximum efficiency.

This program facilitates practical understanding of emerging needs in the corporate sector so that the learning and the teaching process could be framed easily in an effective manner by fulfilling different need of the industry. It is considered as the most special program that could empower trainers by taking training methodologies to the next level. This is known as power-packed presentation and teaching skills workshops that allows the modern world to create and deliver several other extraordinary teaching programs. The program is very unique as it offers practical applicability for small or large business groups.

The trainers or the delegates mainly focuses small details related to teaching skills that allows different faculties for the delivery of lectures based on different topics. It results in creating the change with long-lasting impact in the minds of all the candidates of the program. Also, this program is offered to provide wider base to students with the source training from the students so that they can derive everyday learning. All the faculties of department departments were trained that enables them to impart practices and substances used in the technical or non-technical industry.

