Automotive Sliding Load Floor Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Fact.MR reveals in its latest published report that automotive sliding load floor market will experience a growth of 6.6% over the forecast period (2019-2029) to reach a market valuation of ~US$ 1.3 Billion by 2029 end. North America, accounting for 2/3rd share of the global sliding load floors market, is expected to retain its dominance in the foreseeable future. The heightened demand for automotive sliding load floor can be attributed to their utilization in light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In the vehicle category segment, LCVs alone accounted for 58% of the market share in 2018 for automotive sliding load floors.

Key Takeaways of the Automotive Sliding Load Floor Market

Automotive sliding load floor market is projected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 600 million during the forecast period translating to a valuation growth of 2X in 2029 from 2019

In 2018, light commercial vehicle segment generated more than 80% revenue in the market, owing to increased sales of LCV. In 2018, LCV (below 3.5 Ton) sales were up by 3%, higher than that of passenger cars & HCV

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period as the region has stringent emission norms which force fleet operators to increase the adoption of LCV for transportation. The region creates around 1/4th of the total absolute opportunity in the automotive sliding load floor market during the assessment period

Aftermarket sales channels hold a significant share of around 95% in terms of volume. Only few vehicle manufacturers like Renault, Nissan, and Ford offer automotive sliding load floor as an additional accessory.

Key Segments of the Automotive Sliding Load Floor Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive sliding load floor market offers information divided into four key segments based on material, vehicle category, sales channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Material Aluminium

Steel

Polymer

Composites

Wood Laminates Polymer Laminates Others

Vehicle Category Passenger Cars Cars (Exc. SUV) SUV

LCV Light Trucks Mini Bus & Vans



Automotive Sliding Load Floor Market Surges on the Back of Lightweight Materials and Competitive Pricing

Automotive sliding load floor market is highly fragmented, with only a few players holding a quantifiable market share. With rapidly changing emission norms, manufacturers have started using lightweight materials like polymer and composites to manufacture automotive sliding load floors in order to gain a significant market hold

Moreover, the cost of lightweight materials is around 1.5X higher as compared to traditional metal, and hence manufacturers are adopting wooden ply laminated with polymer, rubber or any other durable material to decrease overall weight of automotive sliding load floor. Some of the established players in the automotive sliding load floor market are Cargo Ease Inc., Front Runner GmbH, Mor Ryde International Inc, Takit Inc (Bed Slide), Jotto Desk, Decked LLC, Innovative industries Inc (Slide Master) and Cargo Glide among others.

