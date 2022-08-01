Bone Growth Stimulators Market is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The bone growth stimulators market size was 1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 2 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022-2031.

Global bone growth stimulators report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on bone growth stimulators market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bone Growth stimulators are devices that are used to boost the healing process during the treatment of the ailments such as spinal fixation, and orthopedic fixation. Bone growth stimulators work on all kinds of fractures such as fresh fractures, fractures healing slowly or not at all, and fractures with an elevated risk. It can also be used as supportive therapy after surgery on a fracture and in the corrective osteotomy. Bone Growth Stimulator enhances the healing process by stimulating the production of new cells, which will allow your fracture to heal considerably faster. Bone growth stimulators are the perfect treatment approach when the patient is not comfortable with the surgical procedure and wants to avoid it. Also, as it fastens the healing process, it helps patients get back to their feet quickly. Bone growth stimulators have revolutionized the treatment of bone fractures and spinal fusions and are becoming an important tool in the healing process. Advantages over surgical procedures, faster recovery time, and increasing patient preference are factors that contribute to the growth of the bone growth stimulator market.

Market Players of the Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market

The global bone growth stimulators market report comprises key players such as Orthofix Medical, Inc. (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Bioventus LLC (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Arthrex, Inc. (US), Isto Biologics (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Ember Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (Netherlands), Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Regen Lab SA (Switzerland), ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan), Elizur Corporation (US)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Segmentation

The report analyses the bone growth stimulators market based on product, application, end user, and region.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Product

On the basis of the product, it is segmented into bone growth stimulation devices, bone morphogenic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma. The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the bone growth stimulators market. This can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, rising preference for non-surgical treatment procedures, and growing prevalence of nonunion fractures. Adding to that, obesity, smoking, and diabetes, among other factors, can delay or inhibit bone healing after surgery or trauma. The growing incidence of these risk factors will further help the market growth.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Application

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into spinal fusion surgeries, delayed union and nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and others. Spinal fusion surgeries are conducted to connect two or more vertebrae permanently and eliminate motion between them. Bone growth stimulation products are used at the time or post-surgery for stimulating the natural bone growth process. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing population, the growing number of spine procedures, the established safety and efficacy of stimulators in fusion surgery, and the increasing use of bone growth stimulation products.

