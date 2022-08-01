IOT Market Reflect Impressive Growth Rate to During 2021-2031 | SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Global IOT Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on IOT Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interconnected devices, vehicles, and buildings that are able to collect and exchange data. IoT devices are connected to the internet and are able to communicate with each other. They can be used to collect data about their surroundings and share that information with other devices. The data collected by IoT devices can be used to improve efficiency, create new products and services, and reduce costs.

Key Trends and Drivers

IoT devices are used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and retail. Some key trends in the IOT market include the following:

The increasing adoption of IOT devices and solutions by businesses and consumers

The increasing amount of data generated by IOT devices

The need for better security and privacy solutions for IOT devices

The increasing number of IOT devices and solutions being developed for specific industries and applications

Market Segments

By Software Solution

Real-time Streaming Analytics

Security solution

Data management

Remote monitoring system

Network bandwidth management

By Platform

Application Management

Network Management

Device Management

Key Players

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

PTC Inc.

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Services Inc

