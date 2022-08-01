Industrial Insulation Market To Exhibit Increased Demand In Coming Years : Fact.MR

A huge impetus in industrial production and power generation across the globe is set to drive the demand for energy efficient industrial insulation. Availability of raw materials coupled with advancements in material sciences are helping manufacturers capture profitable revenue opportunities in the industrial insulation market. The global industrial insulation market is expected to grow more than 1.6X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Favourable developments in oil & gas exploration projects are said to add to the demand for insulated transport and shipment of new energy resources such as shale gas. Manufacturers are hence prioritizing product portfolio enhancement via research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Key Takeaways of Industrial Insulation Market Study

On the back of easy availability of raw materials and subsequent relaxation in market price, stone wool insulation products will grow 1.8X through 2029.

Pipe insulation provides much needed frost protection in low temperature regions as it facilitates transportation of temperature sensitive materials. The pipes product segment accounts for the largest market value share of over 47% with a steady growth rate throughout the projection period.

EIP industry applications account for over 1/3rd market value share. Increasing emphasis on reducing industrial carbon footprint is boosting demand from the application segment.

Petrochemicals and refineries will generate gainful prospects with a healthy 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Oil & gas exploration projects in a bid to satisfy the fuel demand of developing and developed economies are a central growth driver for this segment.

North America and Europe lead global sales with a cumulative market value share of over 59% of the current market. Early adopters of efficient industrial production are set to drive the demand for industrial insulation in these regions.

South Asia & Oceania present the most remunerative growth prospects with a dexterous 8% CAGR through 2029. Emerging economies such as Indonesia are adopting modern industrial production techniques, of which, industrial insulation is a crucial component.

Stone wool industrial insulation products demand to surge 2x until 2031 By product, pipe based industrial insulation to account for 47% market share Cellular glass likely to capture around half of the global revenue share until 2031 Power generation to experience a growth rate of 5% from 2021 to 2031 Petrochemicals & refineries to generate gainful prospects, surging at a CAGR of 6% North America to account for 1/3rd of the global market for industrial insulation Asia to account for 60% of the global demand for industrial insulation Europe to generate 2/5th of the global market demand for industrial insulation material

Key Segments Covered

Material

Stone Wool Industrial Insulation

Glass Wool Industrial Insulation

CMS Fiber Industrial Insulation

Calcium Silicate Industrial Insulation

Product

Industrial Insulation Pipes

Industrial Insulation Boards

Industrial Insulation Blankets

Other Industrial Insulation Products

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are capitalizing on offering new insulation productions imbued with the latest technology. Additionally, players also emphasize on capacity expansion to facilitate adequate production of key end products

Since July 2021, Rockwool Manufacturing has commenced commercial production of stone wool insulation products. The state-of-the-art facility manufactures ROCKWOOL’s residential, commercial, and industrial stone wool insulation and is the first post-pandemic expansion in stone wool insulation manufacturing capacity in North America. In March 2021, Cabot Corporation launched its ENERMAXTM 6 carbon nanotube (CNT) new series. These nanotubes are the company’s latest addition to its portfolio of high-performance CNTs. It has a high aspect ratio, becoming the most conductive multi-walled product

Product Innovation- Key Market Imperative

Technological advancements in oil & gas and power generation processes will further the demand for enhanced insulation. Market players must invest in developing products that cater to multiplying production capacities of application industries. Increased insulation coupled with industry 4.0 technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive maintenance will offer tremendous scope to manufacturers. Stakeholders in the value chain will reap substantial revenue by increasing raw material production capacity.

