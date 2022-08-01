Rising Adoption of Hydrogen Generation Market To Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Applications in methanol and ammonia production amid surging demand for these chemical compounds will continue to generate revenues. The increase in average size of electrolysers and capacity expansion of these devices paint a profitable picture for market players. Major organizations are leveraging such technological advancements in economies of scale to strengthen their market position.

Recovering from COVID-19 Losses

The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a detrimental effect on oil & gas energy production of the world. Shale gas exploration projects have been put on hold. Existing oil & gas energy reserves are being deployed to sustain the need from essential transportation and logistics of healthcare products such as medical ventilators, and personal protective equipment.

However, normalization post COVID-19 will witness a surge in demand for onsite-hydrogen production systems as companies look to reduce dependency on merchant transportation. Market players can extract valuable lessons and future trends of the market by gauging the reaction of trade lockdown amid COVID-19.

Coronavirus affects people with underlying respiratory health conditions the most. This will increase the emphasis on carbon emission reduction from refinery activities and automotive.

Global Merchant Hydrogen Generation Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global Merchant Hydrogen Generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, system, application and region.

Technology

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others

System

Merchant

Captive

Application

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refining

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaway of Merchant Hydrogen Generation Market Study

Steam methane reform will grow more than two-fold during the projection period. The technology segment accounts for a majority share of over 68% of the total market value. The crucial role of steam reforming in large-scale supply of fuel for hydrogen fuel cells acts as a major factor for growth in this segment.

On the back of thermal efficiency and negligible carbon emission, coal gasification technologies for Merchant Hydrogen Generation account for the second largest market value share of over 30%. The segment offers attractive revenue prospects with a stellar 8% CAGR through 2029.

Surging demand for biodiesel, organic synthesis that employs methanol as a fuel, solvent, and antifreeze element, will make this application segment account for more than 40% of the total market value. The segment shows a strong growth trajectory.

Application of Merchant Hydrogen Generation in petroleum refining offers the most remunerative growth opportunities with a stupendous 9% CAGR during the projection period. Increasing emphasis on clean energy and desulphurization of fuel drive growth in this segment.

Captive Merchant Hydrogen Generation systems are gaining popularity owing to energy efficiency and decreased carbon emissions of the system type. Captive Merchant Hydrogen Generation systems account for a lion’s share of ~86% of the total market value with an equally impressive growth rate.

Merchant systems however exhibit a double digit growth rate of more than 10% CAGR during the projection period. Favorable gas-pipeline infrastructure development will attract customers through 2029.

Clean Energy Initiatives Post COVID-19 Recovery to Further Merchant Hydrogen Generation

Adoption of fuel cell automotive across the globe is a trend to track by market players. For instance, developing countries in Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Indonesia are investing in developing modern infrastructure that promotes the adoption of new-energy automotive. Further, incentive policies in developed regions such as the US and Russia promote hydrogen adoption by the manufacturing industry.

Concerns over decreasing air quality and respiratory problems are accelerating the demand for Merchant Hydrogen Generation in oil & gas applications. In a consolidated competitive landscape, mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansion partnerships are popular strategies adopted by market players.

Resurgent economies that successfully combat and contain COVID-19 will drive the demand for Merchant Hydrogen Generation in a bid to improve the quality of air since, respiratory health conditions are a central factor to the rampant spread of coronavirus.

