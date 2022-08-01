Animal Vaccines Market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.2% through the assessment period 2022-2032

Fact.MR states the global sales of animal vaccines are expected to surpass US$ 29 Bn by registering a positive CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Food and clothing industry largely depends on animals for milk, meat and wool. Thus, animal safety has become important. Moreover, increase in canine disorders are a major concern in animals. To avoid the same, the demand for animal vaccines has increased.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of animal vaccines expanded at a CAGR of 8.6%, closing at a value of US$ 11 Bn. The COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced the need to increase production of animal vaccines, amid the fear of contracting the virus from animals. Thus, governments of various countries focused on vaccinating animals. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of animal vaccines.

Furthermore, increasing investment in research and development by key players is positively influencing the demand for animal vaccines. In addition, rapidly growing livestock population is fueling the growth of animal vaccines. Thus, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the sales of animal vaccines.

Animal Vaccines Market Scope:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global animal vaccines market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Animal Vaccines are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Animal Vaccines supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Computer Aided Detection, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of animal vaccines are capitalizing on increasing government support across countries to promote animal health. This support is translating into the introduction of robust vaccine formulations against a wide variety of pathogen. Moreover, players are emphasizing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations to secure firm footing in this highly competitive environment. Some notable developments are as follows:

In August 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. completed the acquisition of IdentiGEN. The company is focusing on studying DNA of animals for livestock. Through this acquisition, Merck intends to provide complete transparency to food processors, producers and retailers, regarding animal traceability solutions to ensure that good quality food is available to consumers

In January 2022, Zoetis Inc. announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved SolensiaTM (frunevetmab injection) to control the pain of osteoarthritis in cats, helping improve their mobility, comfort and overall well-being. The injection works by directly targeting the Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), a key OA pain driver

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Animal Vaccines: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Animal Vaccines demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Computer Aided Detection. As per the study, the demand for Animal Vaccines will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Computer Aided Detection. As per the study, the demand for Animal Vaccines will grow through 2032. Animal Vaccines historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Animal Vaccines consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Animal Vaccines Segmentations:

By Product Attenuated Live Animal Vaccines Recombinant Animal Vaccines DNA Animal Vaccines Inactivated Animal Vaccines Subunit Animal Vaccines

By Animal Type Livestock Animal Vaccines Poultry Ruminants Swine Aqua Companion Animal Vaccines Canine Feline Others

By Route of Administration Subcutaneous Administration of Animal Vaccines Intranasal Administration of Animal Vaccines Intramuscular Administration of Animal Vaccines



