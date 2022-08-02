Kansas Payment Processor, Acumen Connections, Reveals New Website, New Logo

Wichita, United States, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Local Kansas payment processor, Acumen Connections, has an entirely new look. Customers can now view their new website and logo.

Ariel Westphal, Director of Marketing, shares her driving inspiration behind the Acumen Connections brand and website remodel. “Acumen Connections provides payment processing services, but we do so much more than that,” Westphal says. “Over the years we’ve added more value and services to our offerings. It was time for our brand to truly reflect that,” she adds. The Acumen Connections team connects clients to their personalized payment processing systems, as well as to resources and other solutions that help businesses grow.

“We are looking at the future of payment processing and the businesses that use this service to ask ourselves what other solutions can we provide that help businesses and the community? We are excited about the future,” Westphal explains.

The Acumen Connections team spent many months of hard work and dedication on this re-branding project. They’re now excited to release their new website and logo to the world.

Visitors can read about what their new logo represents on their social media. They describe how “The four linked hexagons represent connections, solutions, resources, and ingenuity.” They also chose their colors to reflect success, growth, courage, and transparency.

“Along with the new logo, we wanted the website to represent our mission and values,” Julia Trechak, SEO Content Specialist, says. “We’re on a mission to help business owners like you meet their goals from start to finish. Contact us today to see how our merchant services exceed expectations,” she reads from the new website. Trechak, the content writer behind the website, was sure to reflect the company’s values into every word she wrote. One of the newest additions to the Acumen Connections team, her writing is continuing to impress.

Whether site visitors are looking for payment processing services or solutions to help their business idea grow, they’ll be able to find what they need for every point of their journey from the new Acumen Connections website.

To the team, the old website focused far too much on the products. It didn’t properly encompass the true value and energy this team brings to local businesses and the Kansas community. The new website hones in on the opportunities the company provides to help educate other business leaders. “We don’t just sell card machines and payment gateways. We provide solutions. The purpose of our new website is to educate and provide so much more to our readers,” Westphal explains.

The Acumen Connections team reorganized the website and expanded it from four pages to 11 pages. They bring their A-game with interactive features, animated GIFS, and easy-to-understand content on each page.

“Let’s face it. Payment processing can be overwhelming. Our goal was to combat that by incorporating playful imagery and engaging content… Who said payment processing can’t be fun?” shares Morgan Lyles, Junior Digital Designer. Another recent hire of the team is also becoming a star among her peers. Afterall, she designed the new website, which is fun to engage with and read.

A few elements of the site stand out:

– An interactive calculator allows you to see how much more money a business can make when it starts accepting credit cards.

– Animated statistics on sales and marketing that every business should know, grab attention.

– A quiz helps you determine which card reader or POS system is best for your business.

– Teams can use a unique calculator to see how much revenue they could gain when expanding into the online market.

– A blog full of well-researched articles will help businesses and entrepreneurs with tips and how-to’s.

– Card reader manuals are easily accessible.

– A free eBook gives a behind-the-scenes look at payment processors.

“Card payments are confusing. I worry other payment processors take advantage of that… Businesses deserve to understand credit card processing. So, we wrote a book!” Westphal exclaims. Acumen Connections prides itself on transparency. The team wants to ensure customers understand the service and fees.

Speaking of the team, they play more of an active role throughout the site now, really personifying the brand. On some pages, you’ll find Andrew Stoffregen, Customer Support Specialist, and Sean High, Merchant Services Account Manager.

Stoffregen can be found on the tech support page. It’s a new initiative to directly connect businesses with solutions. Order receipt paper, submit a ticket directly with IT, or peruse a card machine user manual or two. These online request options provide more efficiency for businesses now. “This new page really makes it easier for customers to find exactly what they need. We’re all about fast and personalized solutions,” Stoffregen says.

And what was High’s opinion? “My favorite part of the website is my smiling face,” High jokes, “But in all seriousness, it’s that businesses can still apply and get a risk-free trial. If we can’t beat their current payment processor rate, we’ll give them a $20 gift card.”

The new website keeps things simple. Need help with payment processing? Let their team set you up with seamless solutions. Searching for ways to grow your business? Find all you need and more on their website. Want to connect with other businesses in the community? Acumen Connections can help you with that, too!

The team sees this new website design as a good reflection of their goals and values. On their mission to help small local businesses, this new website sets them apart from the rest. Their values stand out, highlighting the importance of community, connection, and resourcefulness. Check it out, and get to know this local team personally.