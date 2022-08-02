Xpress Covid Testing Announced Home Health Covid Testing

Chicago, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Xpress Covid Testing has announced the availability of home health Covid testing. This new service will allow patients to get tested for Covid-19 in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

“We are very excited to offer this new service to our patients,” said the experts at Xpress Covid Testing. “We believe home health testing will provide a more convenient and comfortable experience for our patients while still providing the high-quality testing they expect from us.”

Xpress Covid Testing has been at the forefront of providing innovative and affordable home care Covid testing solutions. In addition to offering home health testing, the company also offers on-site testing at its convenient Chicago locations. Xpress Covid Testing is committed to providing the best possible experience for its patients and is constantly expanding its services to meet their needs.

Over the last few years, Covid-19 has become a global pandemic, affecting millions worldwide. Early detection and treatment of the disease are crucial to preventing serious health complications. Xpress Covid Testing’s home health covid screening service will help patients get the testing they need conveniently and comfortably.

Therefore, this is why they made their Covid-testing facility available to workplaces, schools, group testing, etc., to prevent the spread of the virus. Xpress Covid Testing is proud to offer this home health testing service to its patients and looks forward to helping them stay healthy and safe.

Currently, they are serving several locations in Chicago, Illinois. Patients can visit their website to learn more about the home health testing service and to schedule an appointment.

Xpress Covid Testing is a Chicago-based company that provides reliable and affordable Covid testing solutions. The company offers a variety of testing options, including on-site testing at its convenient locations and home health testing. Xpress Covid Testing is committed to providing the best possible experience for its patients and is constantly expanding its services to meet their needs.

For more information, please visit https://xpresscovidtesting.org.

About Xpress Covid Testing

Contact Information

Email

info@xpresscovidtesting.org

Call

844-88-COVID

844-882-6843