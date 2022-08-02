Plutus Health Inc. Has Helped an ABA Practice Reduce Its 90+ AR in Just 90 Days

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Plutus Health Inc., the best medical billing company in US, helped an applied behavioral therapy (ABA) practice decrease its A/R days to less than 5% in three months. The client is a large mental health service organization with several locations across the US.

The term ‘accounts receivable days’ or A/R days refers to the number of days it takes for a medical organization to collect outstanding amounts from insurance carriers for services provided to their patients. It is a vital benchmark that reflects the financial health of medical practice. Rising A/R days often cause cash flow problems and underlying medical billing issues.

“Our client was dealing with a massive backlog of around $8M in payment posting,” explained Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc.

To solve this issue, Plutus Health Inc. conducted an AR audit to analyze the client’s RCM strategy and understand their workflow. Along the way, the team identified critical issues, such as gaps in patient medical records, the absence of a solid patient eligibility verification process, and plenty of non-posted payments.

“We then designed and implemented a robust process that checks a patient’s benefits and eligibility three to five days before appointments. This optimized the eligibility verification procedure and reduced gaps in the medical records,” said Thomas.

The team also utilized best-in-class ABA billing software to consolidate all backlog payments, post all legacy payments, and resolve legacy claims. They also customized an appropriate denial management process.

A leader in medical RCM, Plutus Health Inc. uses unique processes that combine robotic process automation, machine learning, and human expertise to assist healthcare companies realize more earnings and stay financially viable. Learn more about the company’s ABA therapy billing services at www.plutushealthinc.com.

