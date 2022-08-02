Midnight Mechanics Offers Roadside Assistance in Waco – 24/7 Emergency Service

Waco, USA, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Waco residents now have access to a new roadside assistance service that promises to save them time and money. This new initiative was announced by Midnight Mechanics, which has been a constant supporter of the roadside assistance business for years.

In their recent announcement, they said they now offer roadside assistance in Waco, Texas. This new service will provide 24/7 emergency assistance to stranded motorists, whether they need a tow, tire change, or jump start.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this service to the people of Waco,” said Midnight Mechanics CEO. “We know how frustrating it can be to be stranded on the side of the road, and we want to do everything we can to help people get back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.”

He also added, “We want to thank the City of Waco for their help in making this happen. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

The company’s executive also highlighted the additional services that they’ll be bringing to the stage for added customer satisfaction, besides making up for the client’s roadside assistance requirements at any time.

Here’s a brief of their existing and new roadside assistance services:

1) Tire repair and replacement: A team of professionals will be at your service to help you with a tire change or repair.

2) Fuel delivery: If you’ve run out of gas, Midnight Mechanics will bring you a can of gasoline to get you back on the road.

3) Lockout services: They perhaps may introduce lockout services to their roadside assistance jobs. So, they may act as the fastest response for emergencies like other times.

4) Jump starts: If your battery has died, the Midnight Mechanics can help jump-start vehicles to get them moving again.

5) Towing: The sources haven’t yet given a green signal to services like towing. However, the customers hope to have this service on their list too.

The Midnight Mechanics team is highly trained and equipped to handle roadside emergencies. For inquiries and updates, please visit https://www.wacoautomotiverepair.com

About Midnight Mechanics

Midnight Mechanics is a roadside assistance company serving the Waco area for several years. We are available 24/7 to help you with any roadside emergency, big or small. They specialize in towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, jump starts, and lockouts. Besides, the experts here are dedicated to providing fast, friendly, and professional service.

Contact Information:

Midnight Mechanics

Waco, TX

254-221-1852