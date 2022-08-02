Pain-Free Laser Hair Removal Now Available At La Fuente Aesthetics Clinic In Leamington Spa

SOUTHAM, United Kingdom, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — La Fuente Aesthetics Clinic Leamington Spa (https://lafuenteclinic.co.uk/) is proud to announce it is offering its customers access to the latest HIFU Leamington Spa technology. The clinic is the first in town to provide a superior pain-free laser hair removal treatment, Motus AY. Using Alexandrite “Moveo” technology, the device is highly effective on any skin type, including difficult-to-treat, fine, and light hair. It offers twice the energy transfer of other devices used by most salons, meaning with the Motus AY, you will need fewer sessions and see results faster than ever before.

Laser hair removal is a well-known treatment for removing unwanted body hair. To achieve long-lasting results, several sessions are typically necessary. A new laser hair removal device, the Motus AY, is set to revolutionize the way we remove unwanted body hair by delivering a painless, non-invasive treatment.

The Motus AY laser hair removal device uses a special light absorbed by melanin, a pigment in the hair. This absorption of light energy converts to heat, targeting the hair follicles and inhibiting future hair growth. The Motus AY has permanently reduced hair growth in clinical trials after just six treatments. The Motus AY is gentler than other laser hair removal devices and does not cause discomfort or pain. It is also safe for all skin types and can be used on large areas of the body, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a fast and effective way to remove unwanted body hair.

Motus AY provides not only fast and effective laser hair removal results but also treats vascular lesions, spider veins, and benign pigmented lesions. Users are also less likely to have discolouration or hyperpigmentation on the treated area. Visit https://lafuenteclinic.co.uk/ today for more information or to book a consultation! You won’t believe this treatment’s comfort until you experience it yourself.

LaFuenteAestheticsClinicLeamingtonSpa also offers various other services to help you relax and feel your best. They provide top-of-the-line services such as advanced facials, anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, laser treatments, scalp micropigmentation, and botox. They strive to provide the best spa experience possible and specialize in providing their clients maximum enjoyment. La Fuente Aesthetics Clinic Leamington Spa is the perfect place to come for all your aesthetic needs. Visit their website to see what they can do for you!

About La Fuente Aesthetics Clinic Leamington Spa

La Fuente Aesthetics Clinic Leamington Spa believes everyone deserves to look and feel their best. They are a leading provider of medical aesthetics services in the United Kingdom, offering a wide range of treatments to help their clients achieve their desired results. Their team of experienced professionals is led by some of the top names in the field, and they use only the latest, most advanced technology and equipment available. They believe in providing honest, professional service and strive to exceed their clients’ expectations. If you are ready to take the first step towards achieving your perfect look, you may fill out their contact form at https://lafuenteclinic.co.uk/contact/. You may also call them on 01926893091 or send an email via info@lafuenteclinic.co.uk.