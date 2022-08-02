Directed Energy Weapons Market Analysis, Size, Applications Share, Trends & Forecast To 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Directed Energy Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A directed energy weapon (DEW) is a weapon that emits energy in an aimed direction without the means of a projectile. These weapons are typically high-energy lasers (HELs) or high-power microwaves (HPMs), and can be used to disable, damage, or destroy enemy targets.

HELs are typically used for close-in defense against missiles or other threats, while HPMs can be used for longer-range engagements. DEWs can be mounted on ground vehicles, ships, aircraft, or satellites, and can be used for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Key Players

  • BAE systems
  • L-3 Communications
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Thales Group
  • Leonardo SPA

Key Trends and Drivers

The directed energy weapons market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade. This is driven by the increasing demand for these weapons by militaries and law enforcement agencies around the world.

The most common type of directed energy weapon is the laser weapon. Laser weapons are used for a variety of applications, including missile defense, counter-drone, and counter-personnel. The most common laser weapon system is the High Energy Laser (HEL). HEL systems are used by the US military for missile defense and by the Israeli military for counter-drone applications.

The second type of directed energy weapon is the microwave weapon. Microwave weapons are used for a variety of applications, including non-lethal crowd control, vehicle disablement, and electronic warfare. The most common microwave weapon system is the Active Denial System (ADS). ADS systems are used by the US military for non-lethal crowd control and by the Russian military for electronic warfare.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Homeland Security
  • Defense

By Technology

  • High Energy Laser
  • High Power Microwave
  • Particle Beam

By High Energy Laser System

  • Chemical Laser
  • Fiber Laser
  • Free Electron Laser
  • Solid -State Laser

By Products

  • Lethal Products
  • Non-lethal Products

By Platform

  • Gun-shot
  • Ship-based
  • Land-vehicle
  • Airborne

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

