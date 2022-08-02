Methanol Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Methanol Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Methanol is an important industrial chemical and is used in a wide range of applications. It is a key component in the production of a variety of chemicals, including formaldehyde, acetic acid, and propylene oxide. Methanol is also used as a fuel and as a solvent.

Key Players

  • Methanex Corporation
  • HELM Proman Methanol AG
  • SABIC
  • Yanzhou Coal Mining Co.
  • Zagros Petrochemical Company
  • Celanese Corporation
  • BASF SE

Key Trends and Drivers
The key trends in the methanol market are the increased production of methanol from shale gas, the increased demand for methanol from the chemical industry, and the increased use of methanol as a fuel.

The major drivers for the growth of the methanol market include the growing demand for methanol from the construction and automotive industries, and the increasing use of methanol as a fuel. The construction industry is a major consumer of methanol, as it is used in the production of a variety of construction materials, such as adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The automotive industry is another major consumer of methanol, as it is used as a fuel and as a solvent in the production of a variety of automotive components.

Market Segments

By Feedstock

  • Coal
  • Natural Gas
  • Others

By Application

  • Gasoline
  • MTO/MTP
  • Formaldehyde
  • Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)
  • Acetic Acid
  • Dimethyl Ether (DME)
  • Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
  • Biodiesel
  • Others

By End-Use

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Appliances
  • Paints & Coatings
  • Insulation
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Packaging (PET bottles)
  • Solvents
  • Others



