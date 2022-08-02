Methanol Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Methanol Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Methanol is an important industrial chemical and is used in a wide range of applications. It is a key component in the production of a variety of chemicals, including formaldehyde, acetic acid, and propylene oxide. Methanol is also used as a fuel and as a solvent.

Key Players

Methanex Corporation

HELM Proman Methanol AG

SABIC

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co.

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in the methanol market are the increased production of methanol from shale gas, the increased demand for methanol from the chemical industry, and the increased use of methanol as a fuel.

The major drivers for the growth of the methanol market include the growing demand for methanol from the construction and automotive industries, and the increasing use of methanol as a fuel. The construction industry is a major consumer of methanol, as it is used in the production of a variety of construction materials, such as adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The automotive industry is another major consumer of methanol, as it is used as a fuel and as a solvent in the production of a variety of automotive components.

Market Segments

By Feedstock

Coal

Natural Gas

Others

By Application

Gasoline

MTO/MTP

Formaldehyde

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Acetic Acid

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Biodiesel

Others

By End-Use

Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Appliances

Paints & Coatings

Insulation

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging (PET bottles)

Solvents

Others

