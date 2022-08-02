Digital Map Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021-2031 | Geocento, Geospin, Google, Apple, TomTom, Map Quest

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Map Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Map Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A digital map is a map that is created using computer software. The map can be created by hand or by using a computer program. The map can be created from scratch or from an existing map. The map can be created in two dimensions (2D) or three dimensions (3D). The map can be created in any color or any size.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in digital map technology. First, there is a trend toward more detailed and accurate maps. This is made possible by advances in satellite and aerial imagery, as well as by more sophisticated mapping software. As a result, maps are becoming more useful for a variety of purposes, including navigation, planning, and disaster response.

Second, there is a trend toward more user-friendly maps. This is being driven by the increasing popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices. Mapmakers are working to create maps that are easy to use on small screens and that take advantage of the capabilities of these devices, such as GPS and touchscreens.

Key Drivers

There are numerous drivers for the digital map market, but a few of the key ones are:

1. Increasing demand for location-based services: As more and more people use smartphones and other devices that are equipped with GPS, there is a growing demand for location-based services such as mapping, navigation, and local search.

2. Advances in technology: The ever-increasing capabilities of digital devices and sensors, along with the declining cost of storage and computing power, have made it possible to create ever-more detailed and accurate digital maps.

Key Market Segments

The digital map market bifurcated on the basis of component, functionality, application, end user and region. By component, it is divided into solutions and services. By functionality it is categorized into computerized, scientific, and gps navigation. By application, it is analyzed across routing and navigation, assset tracking, reverse geocoding, and others. By end user, it is spread across automotive, military & defense, mobile devices, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The digital map market report includes players such as Geocento, Geospin, Google, Apple, TomTom, Map Quest, Emapa, OneView, GeoVerra, and Mapidea.

