ATLAS SkillTech University Welcomes Fellow Students with Inaugural Graduation Ceremony | ATLAS

Graduating cohort of ATLAS SkillTech University Fellows are all set to be leaders of tomorrow with new-age learning programs

Mumbai, India, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — ATLAS SkillTech University, one of India’s leading urban multidisciplinary universities, held its inaugural graduation ceremony for academic fellows on June 18, 2022, in Mumbai. Ronnie Screwvala, the Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, opinion leader and author, was present at the occasion as a Chief Guest. The grand ceremony that was hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre witnessed the presence of over 1500 ATLAS fellows who come from more than 20 different states across India and overseas, reflecting the aura of an interesting mix of diverse backgrounds.

Congratulating the students, Dr Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “ATLAS SkillTech University offers students a technology-enabled learning environment and represents the university of tomorrow. The graduating fellows who acquired knowledge and skills at ATLAS during this fellowship have now nurtured into future-ready digital professionals. We are extremely proud of our talented students and wish them great success as they step out to create the new world order.”

The ATLAS fellows graduated with training in rigorous, new-age programs in Design (ISDI), Management Entrepreneurship (ISME), Hospitality, Media, Digital Marketing, Film and Animation created in collaboration with some of the world leaders in education. The cutting-edge and innovation-focused interdisciplinary programs were designed in collaboration with global leaders in education-Parsons School of Design, New York and Vancouver Film School, Canada to transform young and creative learners into inventors, innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders. The program prepares students for high-impact careers with an entrepreneurial mindset.

ATLAS students have been given phenomenal opportunities to become part of the larger business community with its experienced faculty, corporate and global networks, state-of-the-art infrastructure and central location in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) with proximity to over 500 leading conglomerates.

The graduating batch of fellows at ATLAS University has secured top placements and internships across various industries in leading organisations such as Apple, Aditya Birla Group, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate, Deloitte, EY, Gucci, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, KPMG, Mahindra, Nykaa, Phillips, PWC, Reliance Industries, Samsung, Sabyasachi, Siemens, TATA Consultancy Services, Tommy Hilfiger, Viacom and Vogue.

Students who wanted to pursue further education secured their place in coveted Masters programs at the world’s leading universities such as Columbia University, Imperial College London, New York University, London Business School, London School of Economics, John Hopkins University, Parsons School of Design, University of the Arts London, SCAD and Rice University among many others.

For more information, click here.