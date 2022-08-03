Software Defined Radio Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Software Defined Radio Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031". Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies.

Software-defined radio (SDR) is a radio communication system where components that have been typically implemented in hardware (e.g. mixers, filters, amplifiers, modulators/demodulators, detectors, etc.) are instead implemented by means of software on a general-purpose processor. A software-defined radio receiver (SDR receiver) is a receiver that includes a software-defined radio.

The key advantage of an SDR over a hardware-defined radio is its flexibility; because SDRs use software for their key functions, they can be quickly adapted to new standards and changed as needed, without the need to design and manufacture new hardware. This flexibility comes at the cost of increased complexity, as the software must be carefully designed and tested to ensure that it performs its required functions correctly.

Key Players

  • Northrop Grumman
  • Raytheon
  • Lockheed Martin
  • BAE Systems
  • General Dynamics
  • Collins Aerospace

Key Trends and Drivers
The key trends in Software Defined Radio technology are the move towards software–based radios and the trend towards open standards. Software–based radios offer the advantages of flexibility and lower costs, while open standards provide interoperability and allow for the development of a radio ecosystem.

The key drivers of the software defined radio market are the need for improved spectrum efficiency and flexibility, the need for better communication systems, and the need to reduce the cost of radio equipment.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)
  • Cognitive Radio
  • General Purpose Radio
  • Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)
  • Others

By Application

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Commercial
  • Telecommunication
  • Others

By Component

  • Transmitter
  • Receiver
  • Auxiliary System
  • Software

By Platform

  • Land
  • Airborne
  • Naval
  • Space

By Frequency Band

  • High Frequency
  • Very High Frequency
  • Ultra-High Frequency
  • Others

