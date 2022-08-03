Software Defined Radio Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Software Defined Radio Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Software-defined radio (SDR) is a radio communication system where components that have been typically implemented in hardware (e.g. mixers, filters, amplifiers, modulators/demodulators, detectors, etc.) are instead implemented by means of software on a general-purpose processor. A software-defined radio receiver (SDR receiver) is a receiver that includes a software-defined radio.

The key advantage of an SDR over a hardware-defined radio is its flexibility; because SDRs use software for their key functions, they can be quickly adapted to new standards and changed as needed, without the need to design and manufacture new hardware. This flexibility comes at the cost of increased complexity, as the software must be carefully designed and tested to ensure that it performs its required functions correctly.

Key Players

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Collins Aerospace

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in Software Defined Radio technology are the move towards software–based radios and the trend towards open standards. Software–based radios offer the advantages of flexibility and lower costs, while open standards provide interoperability and allow for the development of a radio ecosystem.

The key drivers of the software defined radio market are the need for improved spectrum efficiency and flexibility, the need for better communication systems, and the need to reduce the cost of radio equipment.

Market Segments

By Type

Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS)

Cognitive Radio

General Purpose Radio

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)

Others

By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Commercial

Telecommunication

Others

By Component

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Software

By Platform

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

By Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Others

