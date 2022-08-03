Edge Computing Market Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Growth Forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Edge Computing Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Edge computing is a type of distributed computing that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, to improve response times and save bandwidth.

In traditional computing, data is typically stored in a central location, such as a data center, and processed in batch mode. This can lead to delays if the data center is located far from where it is needed. Edge computing moves some of the computation and data storage closer to the edge of the network, where it is needed. This can improve response times and save bandwidth.

Key Trends and Drivers

Here are five key trends in the edge computing market:

Increased demand for real-time data: One of the biggest drivers of edge computing is the increasing demand for real-time data. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), more and more devices are being connected to the internet and are generating data. This data needs to be processed quickly and efficiently, and edge computing is the perfect solution.

More focus on data security: Another trend in the edge computing market is an increased focus on data security. With data being processed at the edge, it is less likely to be compromised by hackers. Additionally, data can be encrypted at the edge, making it even more secure.

Greater scalability: Edge computing is also becoming more popular because it is more scalable than traditional computing. With traditional computing, data has to be sent back to a central location to be processed. This can cause bottlenecks and slow down the process. With edge computing, data can be processed locally, which makes it much more scalable.

Market Segments

By Components

Hardware

Software

Service

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End-user

BFSI

Transportation

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Energy

Utilities

Education

Hospitality

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA





