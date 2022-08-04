Prescriptive Analytics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2021-2031 | SAP, SAS Institute, Talend, FICO, Ayata, Altair

New York, 2022-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Global Prescriptive Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Prescriptive Analytics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Prescriptive analytics is a type of advanced analytics that helps organizations make better decisions by taking into account all of the available data and information. This type of analytics goes beyond simply descriptive or predictive analytics, which only give organizations a limited view of what has happened or what could happen in the future. Prescriptive analytics takes into account all of the available data and information, as well as the organization’s goals and constraints, to help organizations make the best possible decisions.

Prescriptive analytics technology is constantly evolving, but some of the most common methods used today include optimization, simulation, and machine learning. Optimization is a mathematical technique that helps organizations find the best possible solution to a problem, given a set of constraints. Simulation is a computer-based technique that allows organizations to test different decision scenarios to see what the likely outcome would be. Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that helps organizations automatically improve their decision-making over time by learning from past data and experiences.

Key Trends and Drivers

The prescriptive analytics market is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of data-driven decision making by organizations across various industry verticals. The market is being propelled by the need to reduce operational costs, improve process efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Talend

FICO

Ayata

Altair

Alteryx

Oracle Corporation

Angoss Software Corporation

Minitab Inc.

