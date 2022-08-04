Anatomic Pathology Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2031 | Beckton, Dickson and Company, Abcam plc., Hologic, Inc., Agilent Technologies

The global anatomic pathology market size was USD 35.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 69.6 Bn in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Anatomical pathology is the branch of medicine that comprises the study of body organs and tissues. Anatomical pathology is considered one of the diagnostic branches of medicine, coupled with radiology and other pathology specialties (such as microbiology and chemical pathology). Its roles comprise determining the cause of certain diseases and the effect that they are having on the body, assisting with the choice of treatment that will be given, aiding in giving a prognosis, and determining what may have caused a person’s death.

Anatomic Pathology Market Segmental Analysis

The report covers the anatomic pathology market by products & services, applications, end-users, and geography.

Anatomic Pathology Market by Products & Services

The various products & services comprised in the global anatomic pathology market are services, consumables, and instruments. The services segment is also sub-segmented into histopathology and cytopathology. The consumables segment is also sub-segmented into antibodies, kits & reagents, probes, and others. Likewise, the instruments segment is also sub-segmented into slide staining systems, tissue processing systems, cell processors, microtomes, embedding systems, cover slippers, and others.

The services segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The key factors boosting market growth are the rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Anatomic Pathology Market by Application

The various applications comprised in the global anatomic pathology market are disease diagnostics and medical research. The disease diagnostics segment is sub-segmented into cancer and other diseases.

The disease diagnostics segment is likely to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the market growth are the increasing incidence of cancer and other diseases coupled with growing geriatric populations.

Market Players of Global Anatomic Pathology Market

The key players in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, PHC Holdings Corporation, Beckton, Dickson and Company, Abcam plc., Hologic, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Sakura Finetek, Bio SB, BioGenex, Milestone Medical, Histo-Line Laboratories, Diapath S.p.A, SLEE medical GmbH, Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, MEDITE Medical GmbH, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., CellPath Ltd., Jinhua Yidi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., MICROS AUSTRIA, R. K. SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENT PRIVATE LIMITED, Lupetec, Medimeas, and Bright Instruments among others.

