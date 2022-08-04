Thermoplastic Pipe Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | NOV, Wienerberger, TechnipFMC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Thermoplastic Pipe Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A thermoplastic pipe is a type of pipe that is made from a thermoplastic material. This material is a plastic that can be melted and reformed as needed. The thermoplastic pipe is often used in place of traditional metal or concrete pipe because it is lighter and easier to work with. It is also more resistant to corrosion and chemical damage.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20473/

Key Trends

The key trends in Thermoplastic Pipe technology are:

1. The use of advanced materials: Thermoplastic pipes are now being made from advanced materials such as PEEK and PPS, which offer superior strength and resistance to chemicals and temperatures.

2. The use of nanotechnology: Nanotechnology is being used to create stronger and more durable thermoplastic pipes. This technology is also being used to create self-healing pipes that can repair themselves in the event of a crack or leak.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the thermoplastic pipe market include the growing demand for energy-efficient and durable pipes, the increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment, and the need for pipe systems with low maintenance costs. The thermoplastic pipe market is also driven by the growing construction industry and the increasing demand for infrastructure development.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes (RTP)

Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

By End-User

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Mining & Dredging

By Region

North America The U.S.



Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20473

Key Players

NOV

Wienerberger

TechnipFMC

Georg Fischer

Advanced Drainage Systems

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Prysmian Group

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700