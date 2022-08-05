USAII™ Partners with PwC’s Academy to expand AI skill-development in the Middle-East

Stamford, CT, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — PwC’s Academy, the Talent and Skills development business of PwC Middle East, has recently signed a contract of partnership with the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) Certifications provider the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™) to expand AI skill development in the middle-east regions.

A report published by the Big Four firm PwC says, Artificial Intelligence will have an impact of US$320 billion by 2030 in the Middle East, which will be around 2% of the total global benefits of AI. The role of AI is getting bigger as a lot of organizations across the globe are adopting AI for sheer automation of their processes and thus gaining growth. With the advent of cloud technologies and internet penetration worldwide, it is natural for organizations to change their processes and advance to the next level of business operations. According to a recent report by Hootsuite, the UAE’s internet penetration rate alone stood at 99% of the total population at the start of 2022, and another report by GSMA mentions that it will reach 50% of the MENA population by the end of 2022 – this itself indicates the acceptance of technological changes in the ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence is disrupting many industries by introducing automation and decision-making processes. Industries such as healthcare, banking and finance, retail, automobiles, IT, manufacturing, and many others are already empowered due to AI adoption. Therefore, a newer workforce with AI skills is being recruited by organizations. However, a skills shortage across the globe in AI is creating havoc across the globe. According to the World Economic Forum, 97 million new AI jobs will be generated by 2025 across the globe, but considering the shortage of AI skills, many of these jobs might go vacant.

Developing industry-relevant AI skills is the need of the hour for organizations, universities, and governments. PwC’s Academy and USAII have come together to align their AI expertise and impart the right set of AI skills in the Middle East through USAII’s AI Certification Programs. USAII™ offers three AI certifications aimed at beginners, intermediates, and expert professionals working in AI or Data Science. PwC’s Academy will impart knowledge and training through AI certifications and be a skill-developer in the region.

“AI is at the heart of the digital transformation agenda of the Middle East economies but there is currently a significant lack of skilled talent to implement these strategies. It is critical to enable the future workforce with the right skills for automation, innovation, and sustainability to deliver a seamless business experience. This partnership is yet another positive step in our ongoing efforts to help professionals across the region learn industry-relevant AI skills and develop the expertise to manage the AI ecosystem, thus enabling exponential growth in their organizations” says Amanda Line, PwC Partner and PwC’s Academy Middle East Leader.

Dr.Milton Mattox, CEO, USAII™ added, “We are excited to have partnered with PwC’s Academy and to get an opportunity to help develop an AI-centric workforce in the Middle East region. We know that the Middle East has a great potential to contribute to AI innovation and implementation. Therefore, improved skills, domain knowledge, and learning can enhance the AI capabilities of professionals and organizations alike.”

About PwC’s Academy Middle East

PwC’s Academy is the talent and skills development business of PwC. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide. For further information on PwC’s Academy, please contact priyam.mahajan@pwc.com or visit www.pwcacademy-me.com

About USAII™

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™) is the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider for aspiring professionals, business leaders, organizations, institutions, academia, or governments, looking to upskill and reskill their expertise in the ever-evolving Artificial Intelligence domain. USAII™ provides self-paced, and the most powerful Artificial Intelligence certifications designed perfectly to empower the highly demanding skills of an Artificial Intelligence professional. Visit – USAII

For Media Contacts:

Team – Marketing and Communications

United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™)

Email: marcom@usaii.org