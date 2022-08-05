Medical Imaging Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison, Esaote SpA

New York, 2022-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Medical Imaging Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Some of the most common types of medical imaging include X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound. Each modality has its own strengths and weaknesses, and is best suited to certain types of diagnostic tasks.

X-rays are the oldest and most well-known type of medical imaging. They are relatively quick and easy to perform, and can be used to examine a wide range of body parts. However, X-rays do not provide as much detail as other modalities, and can be harmful to the patient if used excessively.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10104

CT scans use X-rays to create cross-sectional images of the body. They are more time-consuming and expensive than X-rays, but provide much more detail. CT scans are particularly useful for examining the brain, lungs and abdominal organs.

MRI uses magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of the body. It is more expensive and time-consuming than CT or X-ray, but provides the best images of soft tissues such as the brain and muscles.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in medical imaging technology include:

1. Increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help radiologists interpret images and make diagnoses.

2. Increased use of 3D imaging, especially for procedures such as breast cancer screening.

3. Increased use of PET/MRI and PET/CT scans to improve cancer detection and staging.

4. Increased use of ultrasound to screen for a variety of conditions, including cardiovascular disease and abdominal aortic aneurysms.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases is a key driver of the medical imaging market. Early diagnosis of diseases allows for prompt treatment and can improve the chances of a successful outcome. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the demand for medical imaging for early diagnosis is expected to grow.

The growing number of surgical procedures is another key driver of the medical imaging market. As the number of surgical procedures increases, so does the demand for medical imaging to ensure the success of the procedures.

Market Segments

By Product Type

CT Scanners

X ray Imaging Systems

MRI Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Mammography Systems

By Application

Obstetrics and Gynecology Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

Key Players

General Electric Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Medison

Esaote SpA

Get Customized report as per your requirements:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10104

Reasons to buy Medical Imaging Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/