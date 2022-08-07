Advanced After-Treatment Devices to Amplify the Growth of Exhaust System Market – New Study by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Exhaust Systems to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The exhaust system market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 57.5 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 102 Bn.

Report Attributes Details Expected Market Size in 2022 US$ 57.5 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 102 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.9% CAGR

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Exhaust Systems. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Exhaust Systems Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Exhaust Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Exhaust Systems

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Exhaust Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Exhaust Systems Market.

Key Segments Covered in the Exhaust System Market Report

By Vehicle Type Passenger Car Exhaust System LCV Exhaust System HCV Exhaust System

By Fuel Type Diesel Exhaust System Gasoline Exhaust System

By Sales Channel OEM Exhaust System Aftermarket Exhaust System



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By vehicle type, passenger cars to account for over 3/4th of the global exhaust system revenue

Gasoline powered exhaust systems to comprise 83% of the total market revenue

With over 60% of the market, OEMs are expected to continue to prosper in the exhaust systems market.

U.S to generate attractive growth prospects, expected to be valued at US$ 10 Bn by 2022

China to experience highest market growth, expected to register a CAGR of 7%

India to experience a CAGR of 6.5% with respect to exhaust systems sales through 2032

U.K to account for over 2 out of 5 exhaust system sales in 2022 and beyond

“During the forecast period, major automotive exhaust system manufacturers are focusing on developing strategies based on selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to curb emissions. As a result, numerous innovations and new products are expected to be launched, resulting in a substantial expansion of revenue pools, “says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit in various industries.

In January 2022, SPL Control Inc. has purchased the assets of ENtec Solutions, which include the brand, intellectual property and several key employees. The acquisition was completed in November 2021. This acquisition enhances SPL Control’s expertise and experience, expands its design options to meet specific application requirements, and improves the quality of our supply chain. Hence, SPL continues to provide the most sophisticated gas turbine silencing solutions, built upon our long track record of proven installations.

In June 2021, Highline Warren, a leading manufacturer and distributor of auto maintenance products, announced the acquisition of Sapp Bros. diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) division. As a result of this acquisition, Highline Warren will be able leverage Sapp’s capabilities and relationships in order to better serve their customers throughout their unique national liquids distribution and manufacturing platform.

