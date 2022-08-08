IoT Security Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “IoT Security Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

IoT Security technology helps protect internet-connected devices and the data they collect. It does this by providing a secure connection between devices and the internet, and by ensuring that only authorized devices and users can access data. IoT Security technology can also help detect and prevent attacks on devices and data, and can provide a way to remotely disable or delete data if a device is lost or stolen.

Key Players

Allot Ltd.

Armis Inc.

CENTRI Technology

Cisco Systems Inc.

ForgeRock Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Key Trends and Drivers

IoT security is a rapidly evolving market with new technologies and trends constantly emerging. Here are some of the key trends in IoT security:

Increased focus on security at the device level: With the number of IoT devices increasing exponentially, there is a need for greater security at the device level. This includes both hardware and software security measures.

Improved data security: As more and more data is collected and transmitted via IoT devices, security concerns are growing. There is a need for better data security measures, such as encryption and data anonymization.

Improved authentication and authorization: Another key trend in IoT security is the need for improved authentication and authorization. This includes both user authentication (such as biometrics) and device authentication.

Greater need for security analytics: With the sheer volume of data generated by IoT devices, security analytics is becoming increasingly important. This helps organizations to identify and respond to threats in real-time.

Increased use of blockchain: Blockchain is being increasingly used for IoT security, due to its tamper-proof and distributed nature. This trend is likely to continue as more organizations explore the potential of blockchain for IoT security.

Market Segments

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Automotive

Transport

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

