Structural Adhesives Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont, H.B. Fuller

There are many types of adhesives available on the market, but not all are created equal. Structural Adhesives are a class of adhesives that are specifically designed for bonding dissimilar materials together. This makes them ideal for use in a wide variety of applications, from construction to automotive to aerospace.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Structural Adhesives technology.

The first is the trend toward using adhesives in construction and engineering applications. This is driven by the need for stronger and more durable bonds, as well as the desire to reduce weight and improve the aesthetic appeal of structures.

The second trend is the development of new and more versatile adhesives. This is in response to the need for adhesives that can bond to a variety of different materials, including metals, plastics, and glass.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the structural adhesives market include the increasing demand from the transportation and construction industries and the growing preference for adhesives over traditional methods such as welding and mechanical fastening.

The transportation industry is a major consumer of structural adhesives, as they are used in the assembly of vehicles. The construction industry is also a significant consumer of these adhesives, as they are used in bonding and sealing applications.

Market Segmentation

By Substrate

Metal

Composite

Wood

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Rail

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DuPont

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Ag & Co KGAA

Huntsman Corporation

Lord Corporation

Scott Bader Co.

Sika AG

