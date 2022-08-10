Future Electronics Wins 2021 Passives Distributor of the Year Award from Vishay

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded Passives Distributor of the Year for 2021 by Vishay Intertechnology, a global manufacturer of semiconductors and passive electronic components.

“Future Electronics being named Passives Distributor of the Year is a recognition that we’re humbled to have received,” said Jacques Hing, Future’s Corporate Vice President, Passives. “The fruits of our mutual labour are reflected in this award and we’re thankful for the continued support.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas by Vishay’s Gary Giordano, Senior Director, Americas Distribution and Serge LeBlanc, Global Distribution Strategic Manager.

“We are pleased to present the Future Electronics team with the Passives Distributor of the Year award in recognition of their outstanding topline performance in 2021,” said Dave Valletta, Executive Vice President of Sales at Vishay Intertechnology. “This award recognizes Future’s leadership in offering easy access to our large and ever-expanding passives portfolio. We thank the entire Future team for this achievement.”

Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors in 2021, generating industry-leading sales growth for Vishay’s passive components while effectively supported their customers’ needs. Future also won the company’s Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award in 2020.

“Vishay is a key manufacturer in Future Electronics’ passives portfolio,” said Hing. “Over the years we have strengthened our position and solidified our partnership in this space, resulting in positive synergies that helped move both companies forward.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Vishay products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###