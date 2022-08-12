Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights On Growth Prospects 2027

Clinical Laboratory Tests Industry Overview

The global clinical laboratory tests market size is expected to reach USD 304.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Introduction of new solutions for minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency is anticipated to boost the overall market growth.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical laboratory tests market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Complete blood count, HGB/HCT, Basic metabolic panel, BUN creatinine tests, Electrolytes testing, HbA1c tests, Comprehensive metabolic panel, Liver panel, Renal panel and Lipid panel.

Basic metabolic tests accounted for a significant share of the global market for clinical laboratory tests in 2019 owing to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases, including metabolic abnormalities and obesity.

Lipid panel tests is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes.

The liver panel segment has been further divided into liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, liver cancer, bone disease, bile duct obstruction, and autoimmune disorders.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Central Laboratories and Primary Clinics.

In 2019, central laboratories dominated the market. The primary clinics segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for rapid test results. Growing awareness about laboratory tests in clinics among patients and physicians is estimated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Clinical Laboratory Tests Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their presence in the market for clinical laboratory tests. For instance, Charles River acquired MPI research in 2018, a premier non-clinical contract research organization that provides comprehensive testing services to different biopharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Some prominent players in the global clinical laboratory tests market include:

Abbott

ARUP Laboratories

OPKO Health, Inc.

Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

Charles River

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Genoptix, Inc.

Healthscope Ltd.

Labco

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Fresenius Medical Care

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd.

Sonic Healthcare

Merck KgaA

Biosino Bio-technology and Science Inc.

