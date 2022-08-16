Value Of Cyclopentane Is Projected To Increase At A High CAGR Of 7.4% During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Cyclopentane Market Report by Product Type (Foam Blowing Agents, Solvents and Reagents), by Purity (Below 90% Cyclopentane, 90-95% Cyclopentane, 95% and Above Cyclopentane), by Application (Residential Refrigerators, Commercial Refrigerators, Insulated Containers and Sippers, Insulation Building Materials) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The market value of cyclopentane is projected to increase at a high CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031 to reach USD 770 million . Cyclopentane sales were estimated at US$367 million in 2020 . Global cyclopentane consumption was around 216 kilotons in 2020, which is set to increase at a CAGR volume of around 6.8% through 2031.

Prominent Key Players Covered in Cyclopentane Market Survey Report:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dynamic Chemicals, Inc.

Beijing Eastern Acrylic Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

LG Chem Ltd.

Yeochun NCC Co.Ltd .

Trecora Resources

INEOS Group Ltd

Merck & Co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered in Cyclopentane Industry Research

By product type foam blowing agent solvents and reagents

Through purity Less than 90% cyclopentane 90-95% cyclopentane 95% and more cyclopentane

through application residential refrigerators commercial refrigerators Insulated container and sipper Insulating building material Analytical and scientific applications Other



The insights for each vendor consist of:

company profile

SWOT analysis

Main Market Information

market share

Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the Cyclopentane report offer readers?

Cyclopentane fragmentation based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Cyclopentane player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of cyclopentane in detail.

Influence of modern technologies like big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global Cyclopentane.

The report includes the following Cyclopentane market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Cyclopentane market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for cyclopentane

Latest industry analysis on the Cyclopentane Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the Cyclopentane market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Cyclopentane demand and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Cyclopentane players

Sales in the US cyclopentane market will continue to grow, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Cyclopentane demand forecast in Europe remains stable as many countries such as UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires answered in the Cyclopentane Report include:

How has the cyclopentane market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global cyclopentane based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the cyclopentane?

Why is cyclopentane consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

More insights from the Fact.MR trend report:

