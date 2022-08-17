The Kirkpatrick Evaluation Model still popular in corporate L&D

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Originally outlined in 1959, the Kirkpatrick Evaluation Model remains a popular method for analysing and evaluating the efficacy of training programs at different phases of the learning journey. There have, however, been some changes to the model over the years to better reflect a new world of work and way of learning. In their latest article, the Acorn subject matter experts run through why the training evaluation is important, how the Kirkpatrick model has evolved and how to use it to evaluate training programs.

At a high level, a training evaluation model tells you if learning isn’t actually solving business pain points or if it’s impactful on the employee day to day. But these don’t have to be the reason to use the Kirkpatrick model. The focus just needs to be on improving training and evaluation itself.

“Proving the strategic impact of L&D can’t be done without some structure,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “A training evaluation model ensures L&D leaders are consistently refining their efforts in line with organisational outcomes and workforce needs.”

The Kirkpatrick Evaluation Model contains four levels of training evaluation: Reaction, learning, behaviour and results. Each level is important because it has an impact on the following one. One level can’t be skipped to get to another. It’s a flow on effect.

Reaction is about determining how learners superficially respond to a training program. Learning is for looking at what was or wasn’t learned. Behaviour delves into the influence of workplace culture on behaviour change. Results look at the outcomes that occurred because an employee completed training and received subsequent reinforcement.

The updated model brings forward several adjustments. Some of these include putting less emphasis on the reaction phase, better bridging the gap between learning and behaviour, strengthening evaluation points and taking an organisational view of the results phase.

The Acorn experts believe to best apply the updated model, organisations should start from the results level – define results first to avoid working on assumptions. Next determine performance indicators at the behaviour level. Lastly, evaluate learning and delivery and support at the learning and reaction level.

