Experienced Gurus at Media Hackathon

Jaipur, India, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Success does not come across just by hopes. To achieve true success, an individual needs the strength of mind and body to struggle and work hard to reach your fullest potential. This Success is achieved by the students of Arya College of Engineering and IT at India’s Largest Media Hackathon being organized on 24th and 25th March 2018 at Arya 1st Old Campus in association with Incubate India.

Students are provided with a Problem Statement and they have to solve it in 30 Hours of time. Students have to think, Analyze, Discuss, present and Find the Solution in the specific period of time. The Problem Statement was based on Digital and Traditional media and its consumption by the users. With the guidance from various Mentors; Aadarsh Mishra, Ayush Rawat, Himanshu Agnihotri, Abhishek Yogi and Harshit Maharishi achieve the First Prize at the Winner position. Pranav Kumar, Abhinav Kumar and Akshay Kumar got the Second Position as 1st Runner-up and Digvijay & Divyangana Team Guardians earned the Third Position as 2nd Runner-up. All the three teams have proved their mental skills and presence of mind and decode the solution of Media.

We had a Quick Discussion with Dr Akhil Pandey, H.O.D. of Computer Science Engineering from Arya College and Puneet Jain, the founder of Incubate India who provided brief information about eminent Gurus and tells us about their working experience and Expertise in various fields. The list of Chief Guest includes:

Sandeep Amar: He is the Founder of Inaaj and CEO of ITV Network. He gained 19 years of professional experience, right from large companies tGuptaart-up experience.

Puneet Gupta: He is the COO and Business head of the times of India and the times Internet. He has 18 years of experience as Digital Business & Product Leader across digital media, digital classifieds, travel and financial market domains.

Harini Calamur: She is the founder of Vipra and gained experinec of more than 20 years as a Media professional or devising business strategies and leading content initiatives. She is a Columnist, blogger, photographer, writer, trainer, and mentor to digital start-ups.

Avinash Kala: He is the Founder of Talk Journalism and likes to explore new stories and projects, news junkie, attempting to create & sustain a collaborative journalism project.

Gunjan Jaswal: He is the CTO and Head of product Tech and ITV Networks. He has experienced Ninja with a demonstrated history of working in multiple industries.

Kunal Majumdaar: He is the Editor of Vice Media and work as an independent Journalist and communication Consultant.

Ankur Kansal: He is the Partner and Co-Founder of V&A Investment and work as an independent investor.

Sankar Thakur: He is the Senior UI Designer, Illustrator and Water-Colorist.

Manish Sinha: He has the years of experience in Designing.

Sagar Das: He is the Co-Founder of Autoportal.com

Amit Arora: He works as an Anchor in Doordarshan

Srijan Vadhera: He is the General Manager at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

