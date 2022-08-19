Managed Services Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Managed Services Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Managed services is the practice of outsourcing the responsibility for maintaining, and anticipating need for, a range of processes and functions in order to improve operations and cut expenses. Managed services include network services, security, storage, backup and disaster recovery, desktop support, and more.

Key Players

Accenture Plc

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Wipro

Avaya Inc

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers of the managed services market include the need to reduce operational costs, the need for improved business agility, and the need for better IT management.

The major trends in the managed services market are as follows:

The adoption of cloud-based managed services is on the rise, as organizations look to benefit from the scalability, flexibility, and pay-as-you-go pricing model of the cloud.

The demand for managed security services is growing, as organizations look to outsource the complex task of securing their networks and data.

The adoption of managed network services is increasing, as organizations look to improve the performance and availability of their networks.

The demand for managed mobility services is growing, as organizations look to outsource the management of mobile devices and apps.

Market Segments

By Solution

Managed Data Center

Managed Network

Managed Mobility

Managed Infrastructure

Managed Backup and Recovery

Managed Communication

Managed Information

Managed Security

By Managed Information Services

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

Business Support Systems

Project & Portfolio Management

Others

By Deployment

On-premises

Hosted

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-Use

Financial Services

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others

