Managed Services Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

Posted on 2022-08-19 by in Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Managed Services Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Managed services is the practice of outsourcing the responsibility for maintaining, and anticipating need for, a range of processes and functions in order to improve operations and cut expenses. Managed services include network services, security, storage, backup and disaster recovery, desktop support, and more.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20097/

Key Players

  • Accenture Plc
  • Fujitsu
  • HCL
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • Avaya Inc

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers of the managed services market include the need to reduce operational costs, the need for improved business agility, and the need for better IT management.

The major trends in the managed services market are as follows:

  • The adoption of cloud-based managed services is on the rise, as organizations look to benefit from the scalability, flexibility, and pay-as-you-go pricing model of the cloud.
  • The demand for managed security services is growing, as organizations look to outsource the complex task of securing their networks and data.
  • The adoption of managed network services is increasing, as organizations look to improve the performance and availability of their networks.
  • The demand for managed mobility services is growing, as organizations look to outsource the management of mobile devices and apps.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20097/

Market Segments

By Solution

  • Managed Data Center
  • Managed Network
  • Managed Mobility
  • Managed Infrastructure
  • Managed Backup and Recovery
  • Managed Communication
  • Managed Information
  • Managed Security

By Managed Information Services

  • Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
  • Business Support Systems
  • Project & Portfolio Management
  • Others

By Deployment

  • On-premises
  • Hosted

By Enterprise Size

  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

By End-Use

  • Financial Services
  • Government
  • Healthcare
  • IT & Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Retail
  • Others

Reasons to buy Managed Services Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20097/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution