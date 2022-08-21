Telehealth And Fee-Sharing Agreements Spark Growing Concern About Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry

Some providers in the medical marijuana industry state that a few “bad actors” who conduct business via telehealth services are undermining the credibility of the medical-marijuana program.

Tallahassee, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aaron Bloom, CEO of DocMJ, discussed the growing frustration of questionably illegal telehealth practices within Florida’s medical marijuana industry. Veriheal, an online healthcare company, is claimed to have violated existing Florida statutes by performing exclusively virtual physician assessments of patient eligibility for medical marijuana and offering illegal fee-sharing agreements with enlisted physicians.

A Call to Action

With unresolved patient-brokering allegations and seemingly no disciplinary action by authorities to enforce current Florida law, Aaron Bloom and other industry providers are concerned that wrongdoers could threaten the credibility of the medical marijuana program. Bloom states, “I do think there needs to be a mechanism for the existing government agencies to enforce the law.”

