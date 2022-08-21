Telehealth And Fee-Sharing Agreements Spark Growing Concern About Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry

Posted on 2022-08-21 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Some providers in the medical marijuana industry state that a few “bad actors” who conduct business via telehealth services are undermining the credibility of the medical-marijuana program.

Tallahassee, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Aaron Bloom, CEO of DocMJ, discussed the growing frustration of questionably illegal telehealth practices within Florida’s medical marijuana industry.  Veriheal, an online healthcare company, is claimed to have violated existing Florida statutes by performing exclusively virtual physician assessments of patient eligibility for medical marijuana and offering illegal fee-sharing agreements with enlisted physicians.

A Call to Action

 

With unresolved patient-brokering allegations and seemingly no disciplinary action by authorities to enforce current Florida law, Aaron Bloom and other industry providers are concerned that wrongdoers could threaten the credibility of the medical marijuana program.  Bloom states, “I do think there needs to be a mechanism for the existing government agencies to enforce the law.”

Access Sun Sentinel article here:

 

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/florida/fl-ne-nsf-florida-medical-marijuana-industry-20220705-alppxguvyza65jaiz47bgaobwy-story.html

 

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name : Aaron Bloom

Phone number: 888-908-0143

Email: info@docmj.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution