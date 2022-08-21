UltraProlink launched PowerLink Eve with 11-in-1 Multi-Function Cable & Connector Kit PD65W for Ladies

New Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — UltraProlink, the only brand that helps consumers to do more with gadgets, has come up with PowerLink Eve with 11-in-1 Multi-Function Cable & Connector Kit ( 28cm / PD65W)

Finally some tech designed keeping women in mind – the PowerLink Eve or UltraProlink UM1086 11 in 1 Functions like it possesses Type C-C Cable 65W PD,Type C to Micro USB & iPhone convertors ,USB-A to C Convertor, Phone Stand, Micro SD Cardx2 , Nano Simx2 Storage with Sim Tool, Compact Mirror.

It comprises of a 65W power delivery multifunction Cable & Connector kit , the only accessory you will ever need to carry on for all your charging & connectivity needs. There is nothing more compact & versatile than PowerLink Eve. Say goodbye to calling multiple cables. No more fumbling in your bag.

One can now juggle between devices without fretting over too many cables & connectors – this gadget has it all – Type C, Micro USB, Lightning & USB-A – all Smartphones, Tablets & laptops covered. It’s the ultimate survival kit when paired with a power bank or charger. The primary cable is a Type C – Type C cable capable of 65W Power Delivery so it’s the perfect charging cable for your latest devices including a laptop & tablet.

It’s so convenient to just flip it into a stand so you can watch movies comfortably or simply charge your phone while you travel. Allows for hands-free viewing in landscape mode.

Some of the Technical Specifications are

Material : PVC + ABS

Size : 84mm Dia x 10mm

Mirror Size : 66mm Dia

Weight : 48g

Cable Length : 28cm

Input : DC 5V-20V/3.25A

Type C to Type C : 3.25A / PD 65W MAX

Type C to Lightning :2.4A

Type C to Micro : 2.4A

USB-A to Type C : 3A

USB-A to Lightning : 2.4A

USB-A to Micro : 2.4A-